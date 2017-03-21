Defendant in Oakwood mall Christmas Eve killing claims insanity
During opening arguments Monday in the murder trial of Gary Francois, the man accused of gunning down a Christmas Eve shopper two years ago in Oakwood Center mall in Terrytown, defense attorney Michael Kennedy immediately admitted his client pulled the trigger. "Yes, my client, Gary Francois did it," Kennedy said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
