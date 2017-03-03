City will pay $20 million to men wrongfully convicted of setting deadly fire 0:0
The city will play nearly $20 million to settle claims by two men who served 32 years in jail for a 1980 Park Slope arson and murder they didn't commit . Their crusade for justice was championed by late Brooklyn District Attorney Kenneth Thompson, who said the "case never should have been brought."
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
