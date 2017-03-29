Cintas Rides the Employment Boom Higher

Cintas Rides the Employment Boom Higher

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

With its core uniform rental business, the more workers are in the workforce, the more demand Cintas sees for its products. Coming into its fiscal third-quarter financial report, Cintas investors expected the company to find ways to produce modest growth and keep its positive momentum tied to that of the U.S. economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yoga Pants Mar 17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar 6 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb 28 soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb '17 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb '17 wtf 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb '17 rpt777 1
News Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi... Feb '17 PortnoyR 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC