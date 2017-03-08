Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th
Chico's FAS, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Monday, March 27th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC