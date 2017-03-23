As American Apparel closes, several n...

As American Apparel closes, several new shops opening in downtown Charleston

Men's clothing store Jordan Lash Charleston is now open at 305 King St. in downtown Charleston. Leroy Burnell/Staff Men's store Jordan Lash Charleston , locally owned and operated by Jordan Lash , is now open in a 2,527-square-foot space at 305 King St. Lash worked for longtime clothier M. Dumas & Sons , which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, for 16 years before venturing out on his own.

