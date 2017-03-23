As American Apparel closes, several new shops opening in downtown Charleston
Men's clothing store Jordan Lash Charleston is now open at 305 King St. in downtown Charleston. Leroy Burnell/Staff Men's store Jordan Lash Charleston , locally owned and operated by Jordan Lash , is now open in a 2,527-square-foot space at 305 King St. Lash worked for longtime clothier M. Dumas & Sons , which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, for 16 years before venturing out on his own.
