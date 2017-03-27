Apparel industry hit by overvalued rupee: AEPC
Apparel exports from India are not picking up despite government support primarily because of strong rupee and depreciation of currencies of competing countries like China, Bangladesh and Vietnam, according to the Apparel Export Promotion Council . Indian rupee has appreciated by 5.8 per cent over the last 3-5 months affecting export orders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ...
|12 hr
|Trump your President
|3
|Yoga Pants
|Mar 17
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb '17
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb '17
|rpt777
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC