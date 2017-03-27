Apparel industry hit by overvalued ru...

Apparel industry hit by overvalued rupee: AEPC

12 hrs ago

Apparel exports from India are not picking up despite government support primarily because of strong rupee and depreciation of currencies of competing countries like China, Bangladesh and Vietnam, according to the Apparel Export Promotion Council . Indian rupee has appreciated by 5.8 per cent over the last 3-5 months affecting export orders.

Chicago, IL

