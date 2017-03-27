Alvanon & BodiData to deliver data analysis for apparel

Alvanon, US-based global apparel business expert, and BodiData Inc., a leading company that specialises in generating big data on three-dimensional body measurements, have entered into a strategic partnership agreement that will deliver both big data and analysis on the shape and size of the diverse and complex US consumer population for apparels. Under the terms of the agreement, Alvanon will integrate BodiData's body dimension data into its own demographic database.

