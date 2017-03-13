E! News has exclusively learned the A-list couple brought their daughters, 2-year-old Esmeralda Gosling and Amada Gosling , 10 months, to Jungle Island in Miami for a fun-filled day of up-close wildlife encounters and more. The fab foursome enjoyed a private Ultimate Jungle Trek Tour, where they were taken on a behind-the-scenes journey of the popular wildlife and botanic park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.