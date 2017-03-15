Adidas beats Tesla Model 3 in trademark fight: Three stripes and you're out

When Tesla sought to register a trademark for the groundbreaking Model 3 electric car , it found the application with the US Patent and Trademark Office contested by an unlikely party: an athletic wear company hellbent on defending its three stripes. Adidas said the Tesla logo, a trio of horizontal bars, would cause confusion because the carmaker planned to emblazon it on apparel, something Adidas had been doing with its own logo for years.

