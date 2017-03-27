A Foolish Take: Apparel Stocks Face T...

A Foolish Take: Apparel Stocks Face Tough Headwinds in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

You've probably noticed that many apparel retailers are dumping their merchandise at steep discounts, shuttering their stores, or simply disappearing. Several major retailers -- including Aeropostale, The Limited, and American Apparel -- all filed for bankruptcy over the past year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yoga Pants Mar 17 MerakiAthletica 1
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar 6 almeta2017 5
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb 28 soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb '17 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb '17 wtf 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb '17 rpt777 1
News Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi... Feb '17 PortnoyR 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC