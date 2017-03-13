a Andy Warhol: Revisiteda brings 200 ...

a Andy Warhol: Revisiteda brings 200 works to Bergamot Station

Courtesy photo More than 200 artworks spanning from the 1960s through the '80s, including many of Warhol's iconic works, are on display through May 31 at Revolver Gallery at Bergamot Station in Santa Monica as the second stop in the free “Andy Warhol: Revisited” educational exhibition, which opened last year at a pop-up in Vancouver. “We have such a great collection that instead of keeping it in storage, the idea is to make it public for people to visit,” says Rivlin, founder of the gallery, adding “there's no sale element to the exhibit, although everything is for sale.” Not for sale is the gallery's latest acquisition: Warhol's 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow along with the original registration.

