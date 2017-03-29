86-year-old jewel thief pleads guilty to shoplifting charge

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Higgins reported threats on his home phone, which has an unlisted nu FILE -In this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, Doris Payne poses for a photo in Atlanta. The notorious 86-year-old jewel thief has pleaded guilty to a felony shoplifting charge, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.