3 big changes happening at Magnolia Mall, ushering in a new era
Right now, crews are busy demolishing the inside of the old Sears stores to make way for Burlington Coat Factory. Mackenzie Webb, the mall's general manager said the mall is responsible for demolition and then the space will be turned over to Burlington and it will begin to construct the facility to its specifications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yoga Pants
|9 hr
|MerakiAthletica
|1
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC