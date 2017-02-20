Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ...

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) to Strong Sell

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. " Separately, B. Riley reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) 21 hr Atlantic 2016 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Sat Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Sat wtf 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi... Feb 18 PortnoyR 1
News Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi... Feb 18 English Patient 14
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... Feb 11 RustyS 21
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC