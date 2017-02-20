Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) to Strong Sell
According to Zacks, "Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. " Separately, B. Riley reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 20th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|21 hr
|Atlantic 2016
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Sat
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC