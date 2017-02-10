Women's apparel retailer files IPO
The apparel retailer, which is owned by private-equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners LP, announced that it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. TowerBrook acquired J.Jill from Arcapita and Golden Gate Capital in 2015.
