Why retailers are pulling back from the Trump brand
Nordstrom, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Neiman Marcus, Kmart, Sears, Belk and Burlington have announced plans to eliminate or minimize their inventory of Trump-related brands. Ivanka Trump's company says it is growing and had "significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016."
