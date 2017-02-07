Urban Outfitters Shares Slip After Sales, Same-store Sales Fall Short Of Estimates
Urban Outfitters Inc. shares fell 2% in Tuesday after-hours trading after the retail company pre-announced fourth-quarter sales and same-store sales that were below estimates. Urban Outfitters brands include its namesake retailer, Anthropologie and Free People.
