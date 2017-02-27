Urban Outfitters May Be One of the Fe...

Urban Outfitters May Be One of the Few Exciting Moneymakers Left in Decaying Retail Industry

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

There's carnage in the retail industry at the moment as once-beloved chains watch their stocks crash and burn. Urban Outfitters manages five brands offering apparel and home goods directed at millennial shoppers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) 6 hr soon same here 5
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb 25 wtf 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi... Feb 18 PortnoyR 1
News Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi... Feb 18 English Patient 14
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... Feb 11 RustyS 21
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC