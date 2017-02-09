Unifirst Corporation (UNF) VP William...

Unifirst Corporation (UNF) VP William Masters Ross Sells 126 Shares of Stock

17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Unifirst Corporation VP William Masters Ross sold 126 shares of Unifirst Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $15,863.40.

