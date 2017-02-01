Under Armour's slower revenue growth seen as new normal
Under Armour Inc's revenue increased at breakneck speed for more than six years, averaging a quarterly growth rate of 20 percent, as shoppers couldn't get enough of their Stephen Curry basketball gear and Bandit running shoes. A screen displays the stock price of Under Armor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec '16
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec '16
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC