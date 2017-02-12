Trump's Oval Office tweets force CEOs...

Trump's Oval Office tweets force CEOs to choose fight or flight

9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order surrounded by small business leaders in the Oval Office of the White House Jan. 30, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump said he will "dramatically" reduce regulations overall with this executive action as it requires that for every new federal regulation implemented, two must be rescinded. President Donald Trump is injecting himself into the daily business of U.S. companies to an unprecedented extent, spurring investors and executives to weigh their exposure to his wrath when making decisions.

