Time for a skin refresh? Frank Body to offer 5-minute masks at Urban Outfitters
Frank Body, the Australian skin-care company known for its coffee-based body and face products that use only natural and naturally-derived ingredients, is expanding into the burgeoning mask category. Adding to its current product range of scrubs and moisturizer for the body, face and lips, and a face cleanser, Frank rolled out a face mask, a five-minute ritual that is a natural match to a morning cup of joe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|50 min
|anonymous
|13
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan '17
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec '16
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec '16
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC