Time for a skin refresh? Frank Body t...

Time for a skin refresh? Frank Body to offer 5-minute masks at Urban Outfitters

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Frank Body, the Australian skin-care company known for its coffee-based body and face products that use only natural and naturally-derived ingredients, is expanding into the burgeoning mask category. Adding to its current product range of scrubs and moisturizer for the body, face and lips, and a face cleanser, Frank rolled out a face mask, a five-minute ritual that is a natural match to a morning cup of joe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi... 50 min anonymous 13
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... Feb 11 RustyS 21
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... Jan '17 Frogface Kate 14
News The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for... Jan '17 UseYourBrain 1
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec '16 Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Dec '16 AliceSimon 20
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov '16 stay warm 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC