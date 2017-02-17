Thursday's analyst upgrades and downg...

Thursday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Read more: The Globe and Mail

In reaction to a better-than-expected operational update and 2017 preliminary outlook, Raymond James analyst Kurt Molnar upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. to "strong buy" from "outperform." Mr. Molnar said Wednesday's release exceeded his projections, emphasizing they came as a result of "much" higher condensate leverage than he previously assumed.

Chicago, IL

