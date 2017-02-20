Some brilliant minds just trashed Tru...

Some brilliant minds just trashed Trump's border tax

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

President Donald Trump at a February 10 joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House. On Thursday, President Donald Trump joined House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans in support of including a border adjustment tax in any coming congressional tax-reform bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... 8 hr wtf 1
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Fri Newfoundland 3
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi... Feb 18 PortnoyR 1
News Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi... Feb 18 English Patient 14
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... Feb 11 RustyS 21
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... Jan '17 Frogface Kate 14
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,251 • Total comments across all topics: 279,138,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC