Shamrock Capital Backs App Roll-Up Wi...

Shamrock Capital Backs App Roll-Up With $30 Million in Funding

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Maple Media, a startup aimed at acquiring mobile applications, raised $30 million from Shamrock Capital Advisors to begin making deals. Los Angeles-based Maple is looking to purchase apps in categories such as games, entertainment, social media and productivity tools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... 13 hr rpt777 1
News Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi... Feb 18 PortnoyR 1
News Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi... Feb 18 English Patient 14
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... Feb 11 RustyS 21
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... Jan '17 Frogface Kate 14
News The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for... Jan '17 UseYourBrain 1
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec '16 Show and Tail 41
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,046 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC