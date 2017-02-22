Shamrock Capital Backs App Roll-Up With $30 Million in Funding
Maple Media, a startup aimed at acquiring mobile applications, raised $30 million from Shamrock Capital Advisors to begin making deals. Los Angeles-based Maple is looking to purchase apps in categories such as games, entertainment, social media and productivity tools.
