Ryan Eggold's Tom takes center stage in 'Blacklist' spinoff
Eggold's character, Tom Keen, grew into a key part of mothership "The Blacklist." Now Tom and Famke Janssen's Susan "Scottie" Hargrave are front and center in "Redemption," two people with dark pasts who now are intent on righting wrongs, not committing them.
