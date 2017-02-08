Retail group: Sales to grow 3.7 perce...

Retail group: Sales to grow 3.7 percent to 4.2 percent

In this Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, customers line up outside Macy's at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, Calf., as MAC's Selena Collection of makeup went on sale. The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, released it outlook Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, predicting that annual retail sales will increase between 3.7 percent and 4.2 percent in 2017.

