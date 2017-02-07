Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Saia, I...

Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Issued By KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40.

