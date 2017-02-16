Post Office Releases Oscar de la Renta Forever Stamps
Hillary Clinton said late designer and friend Oscar de la Renta embodied the phrase that adorns U.S. postage stamps, "USA Forever," during an unveiling ceremony at Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall. On the final day of New York Fashion Week, the Oscar de la Renta fashion house hosted a ceremony at Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall honoring its collaboration with the U.S. Postal Service on a series of postage stamps for 2017 commemorating the famed designer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|1 hr
|Truth
|3
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan '17
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec '16
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec '16
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC