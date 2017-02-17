Police officer gets into snowball fight with neighborhood kids
Police officer gets into snowball fight with neighborhood kids Police officers don't take snow days but sometimes they can make time for fun in the snow. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ls0XDO AUBURN, WA -- When the city of Auburn had a snowstorm, it meant weather duty for the police force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|50 min
|anonymous
|13
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan '17
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec '16
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec '16
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC