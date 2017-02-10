Payless said in negotiation with lend...

Payless said in negotiation with lenders to close 1,000 stores

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Payless Inc. is in talks with its lenders over a restructuring plan that includes closing about 1,000 stores as it wrestles with an unsustainable debt load, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The discount shoe retailer may consider filing for bankruptcy if it's unable to reach a deal with the creditors, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... 48 min ccccccc 19
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... Jan 16 Frogface Kate 14
News The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for... Jan 12 UseYourBrain 1
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec '16 Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Dec '16 AliceSimon 20
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov '16 stay warm 1
HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha... Oct '16 dina 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,620 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC