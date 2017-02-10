Payless said in negotiation with lenders to close 1,000 stores

Payless Inc. is in talks with its lenders over a restructuring plan that includes closing about 1,000 stores as it wrestles with an unsustainable debt load, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The discount shoe retailer may consider filing for bankruptcy if it's unable to reach a deal with the creditors, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public.

