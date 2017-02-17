Paul Costelloe: Melania Trump is probably the most glamorous First Lady since Jackie Kennedy
Ralph Lauren came up trumps for her inaugural appearance as First Lady last month, and it seems US President Donald Trump's wife Melania is already having an impact in the world of fashion. http://www.independent.ie/style/fashion/style-talk/paul-costelloe-melania-trump-is-probably-the-most-glamorous-first-lady-since-jackie-kennedy-35461417.html Melania Trump, above, has had her style compared with Laura Whitmore at the EE British Academy Film Awards REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Ralph Lauren came up trumps for her inaugural appearance as First Lady last month, and it seems US President Donald Trump's wife Melania is already having an impact in the world of fashion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|15 hr
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|17 hr
|English Patient
|14
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan '17
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec '16
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec '16
|AliceSimon
|20
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC