Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump's Clothing Collection, Citing 'Brand's Performance'

T... - Here are the latest scores and winners: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATIONWashington 116, LA Lakers 108Atlanta 113, Houston 108San Antonio 102, Philadelphia 86... - President Donald Trump has more unconfirmed Cabinet nominees at this point in his term than all previous presidents combined, according to an ABC News ana... -- Here's a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday: * Rings -- This psychological horror thriller, the third in The Ring movie franchise, stars Matilda Lu... - Nordstrom will no longer sell Ivanka Trump's eponymous clothing and accessories line, the Seattle-based department store chain announced Thursday."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.