Michael Kors Watches Are Only $100 Right Now-Hurry

Who doesn't love Michael Kors' gorgeous watches ? Whether you're into silver, gold or rose gold, there are so many pretty options that look great stacked with bracelets galore. If you've been holding out on treating yourself to a Michael Kors watch until the price was right, we're sounding the alarm now; the price is right! Sale items at michaelkors.com are now an additional 25% off and that means tons of the prettiest watches are up to 65% off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shefinds.com.