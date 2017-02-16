Marc Jacobs goes silent to close out New York Fashion Week
The final day of New York Fashion Week was marked by the sound of silence from Marc Jacobs, who presented a show with no set, no lighting and no soundtrack. Elsewhere, Hillary Clinton was on hand to honor her late friend Oscar de la Renta.
