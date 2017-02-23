Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chico's FAS, Inc.
Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Chico's FAS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.
