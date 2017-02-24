J.C. Penney to close 13 to 14 percent...

J.C. Penney to close 13 to 14 percent of stores

Read more: WKRN

J.C. Penney said Friday that it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping. The closures represent about 13 percent to 14 percent of the department store operator's current store count, and less than 5 percent of total annual sales.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 24,769 • Total comments across all topics: 279,117,538

