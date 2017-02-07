How and When Brands Should Jump Into ...

How and When Brands Should Jump Into Trump-Charged Issues

The country's charged political environment is engulfing even the most benign brands, as a divided populace scrutinizes every move for signs of partisanship. With the president incessantly tweeting-sometimes directly at marketers like Delta and L.L. Bean-and new executive orders and policies emerging and inciting emotion and protests nationwide, it's near impossible for brands to find cover.

Chicago, IL

