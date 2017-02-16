Hillary Clinton: Designer de La Renta inspired immigrants
Hillary Clinton has praised Oscar de la Renta as an inspiration to striving immigrants like himself at an event honouring the late fashion designer with a series of commemorative stamps. Clinton noted that the Dominican-born de la Renta was an immigrant and asked, "Aren't we proud and grateful that he was?" None of them directly referenced Republican Donald Trump or his victory over Clinton for the presidency.
