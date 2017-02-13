Government lawyers call for delay in Trump immigration order case

Water levels have reportedly started to fall at the Oroville Dam, where officials ordered nearly 200,000 people to evacuate to safer ground, as the ... -- In the wake of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test, the Pentagon is strongly condemning the North Korean program as "a clear grave threat to our n... Big data is reshaping farming "from the outside in," DuPont Pioneer's Kevin Hayes says, and data collected at all levels - from outer space down to ground leve... Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley announced Monday the addition of Bob Elliott to the Husker football coaching staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.