Gildan to make American Apparel clothes in U.S. and at its low-cost facilities
Gildan Activewear plans to continue making some lines of American Apparel in the United States, but will also use its low-cost global production networks to expand its offerings and pursue the brand's international growth. "We're going to continue to support our core Made in USA business, but we're also going to offer product where they couldn't compete before at price points relative to the competitive landscape," CEO Glenn Chamandy said Thursday during a conference call about its fourth-quarter and 2016 results.
