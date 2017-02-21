Gigi Hadid draws crowds to Tommy Hilfiger space in Milan
" Gigi Hadid drew a crowd to Milan's Rinascente Department store where she was showing off Tommy Hilfiger's latest fall-winter collection. Hundreds of fans showed up, and she obliged a few with the chance at a selfie.
