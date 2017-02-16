Friend says real estate heir admitted...

Friend says real estate heir admitted killing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Before a judge even decides if there's enough evidence to try Durst on an old murder charge,... . FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst is brought into a courtroom in a wheelchair for a hearing in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi... 1 hr BHM5267 7
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... Feb 11 RustyS 21
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... Jan '17 Frogface Kate 14
News The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for... Jan '17 UseYourBrain 1
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec '16 Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Dec '16 AliceSimon 20
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov '16 stay warm 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC