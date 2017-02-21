Foot Locker's profit soared 12% this ...

Foot Locker's profit soared 12% this quarter - and its stock is popping

Foot Locker reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations on Friday, and its stock is up 7.80% at $73.93 a share. The company reported earnings of $182 million, or $1.37 per share, up from $162 million, or $1.16 per share, in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

