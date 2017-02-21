Foot Locker's profit soared 12% this quarter - and its stock is popping
Foot Locker reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations on Friday, and its stock is up 7.80% at $73.93 a share. The company reported earnings of $182 million, or $1.37 per share, up from $162 million, or $1.16 per share, in the fourth quarter of the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|2 hr
|wtf
|1
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|20 hr
|Newfoundland
|3
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|14
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC