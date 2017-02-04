Early signs suggest Trump's actions are taking a toll on family's brands
Would his stream of insults hurt viewership of "The Apprentice" or sales of Ivanka Trump shoes? Or was all the attention good for business, a marketing adage Trump could have learned during his time as a reality television star. Major companies appear to be reevaluating their relationship with the Trump brand, which, in some instances, does not appear to have benefited from Trump's presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec '16
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec '16
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC