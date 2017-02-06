Duchess Kate stuns in magenta wearing Oscar de la Renta: see the pics
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge , looked sensational as she stepped out on Monday night in a magenta outfit by designer Oscar de la Renta. The 34-year-old royal chose the luxury brand's peplum jacket and matching skirt for the Guild of Health Writers event which she attended with husband, Prince William .
