Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug billing claims

A cancer doctor and his wife will pay $1.7 million to resolve allegations that they billed Medicare for illegally imported chemotherapy drugs. U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman said Thursday that Dr. Kenneth Nahum and Ann Walsh were accused of violating the False Claims Act after ordering the drugs from a foreign distributor not approved to sell them in the U.S. Jeffrey Ebersole, the special agent in charge of the FDA's criminal investigations office in New York, says that patients receiving cancer drugs should be assured they meet the FDA's safety and quality standards.

