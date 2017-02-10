DNA evidence exonerates dog from death sentence
A gentle service dog, facing euthanisation after being declared a "dangerous animal" for killing a Pomeranian, has walked free from an animal control centre in the US after a DNA test acquitted him. Jeb, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, was the service dog for Kenneth Job, 79, an Air Force veteran with neurodegenerative disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth who uses Jed to help him stand and walk.
