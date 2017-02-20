Distributor senses rise in market for...

Distributor senses rise in market for scents

1 hr ago

WITH a booming economy coupled with a growing millennial population, the Philippines is poised to become a larger market for high-end lifestyle products such as fragrances. Jennifer Giachino, export manager for Southeast Asia of Inter Parfums USA, LLC, said that the Philippines is one of the fastest growing markets for fragrances in Southeast Asia, competing against Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

