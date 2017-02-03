Deckers Outdoor Financial Results

Their net sales decreased 4.5% to $760.3 million compared to $795.9 million for the same period last year, with a gross margin that is 50.5% compared to the 49.1% reported last year. On a constant currency basis, net sales decreased 3.7%, and operating income was $53.3 million compared to $202.5 million reported for the same period last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.